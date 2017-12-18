Looking at Layton in years gone by

The changing face of Layton can be seen in our selection of archive photographs.

Back in the 1870s, the No 4 public house in Newton Drive was still surrounded by countryside.

Men working on the high rise flats at Queenstown, Layton, in 1963

The original inn on this site was known as The Eagle’s Nest, and it was replaced by the Number Four and Freemason.

Layton Station opened originally as Bispham Station in 1867.

This picture was taken in 1989, five years before its ticket office was closed – despite protests and a petition from passengers.

The old Layton Institute, on Westcliffe Drive, can be seen in 1925. It is the bungalow on the right of our picture.

In March 1926, it was moved across the road to a new, purpose-built £10,000 building – the new Layton Institute can be seen in our 1926 photo.

Layton Hall, which was situated on the corner of Hollywood Avenue and Collingwood Avenue, is shown in a picture from the 1920s.

It was built in the mid 18th century and was demolished in 1927.

A pear tree which still grows on the west side of Collingwood Avenue is all that remains of the hall’s orchard.

Talbot Road, Layton, at the junction with Peel Avenue, is shown in 1969.

The shops and their frontages age the picture, as do the cars visible on the road.

In the early 1960s, the Layton skyline changed dramatically, with the construction of high rise flats.

Our 1963 photograph shows men working on the blocks of flats in Queenstown.

The last of the flats was demolished last year and new housing built on the site.

Also taken in 1963 is a picture of Westcliffe Drive, with work being undertaken to remodel the road.

Pedestrians can be seen literally walking the plank, as they cross the dugout on one side of the road.