Whether you're throwing a party for friends and neighbours, or enjoying a romantic New Year with your special one, now’s the time to start planning.

We’ve got together with Booths, one of the region’s best loved food and drink retailers, to put together our guide for a new year filled with fantastic food and drink.

The big bash

Rack of lamb

First and foremost don’t wait for someone else to get the party started. Launch a Facebook or WhatsApp group with friends, family and neighbours, and let them know where the party’s at.

Be open to offers of help, whether it’s taking down the Christmas decorations and dressing the house with streamers, balloons and fairy lights, or prepping the food and drink.

Opt for buffet snacks that are easy to prepare, such as Booths’ 68 Piece Oriental Party Platter (£27) or their 62 Piece Classic Party Platter (£25) – just warm them up and serve - it’s as simple as that!

Introduce new flavours with the Continental Party Box (£32) which has a selection of yummy cheeses, chorizo, Parma ham, Milano salami, anchovy fillets, peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, focaccia sticks and garlic stuffed olives.

Toppings pork pies

If you want to go all out, don’t forget the Toppings’ Pork Pie Party Pack (£12 for 8) with eight dinky pork pies which look as good as they taste. Toppings include mature Stilton, cranberry, caramelised red onion and Wensleydale cheese and pickle.

Go Veggie

Remember to cater for vegetarian guests too. Why not try a classic Lancashire staple, the Booths Butter Pie (£10 serves 8) – a proper northern favourite.

Vegetarian or not, everyone will love Booths’ Indian Selection including pakoras, bhaji and samosas (£6 for 12), Jalapeno Peppers with Cream Cheese (£6 for 10) and Vegetable Spring Rolls with Sweet Chilli Dip (£6 for 12) are just a few of the options on offer at Booths.

Say ‘cheers!’ *

Get 2020 off to a sparkling start. Booths English Sparkling (£22) ticks all the boxes when it comes to bubbles and crisp Chardonnay notes.

Mix a few cocktails to impress your guests or jazz up favourites: try Hedgerow Rhubarb and Raspberry Gin (£30/70cl) served over ice with elderflower tonic, fresh raspberries and mint.

Cuckoo Sundowner Rum (£35/70cl) with a wedge of lime and craft ginger beer will chase any January blues and have your guests dreaming of summer in the sun.

Stock up with a selection of locally-produced craft beers and remember the non-drinkers by offering flavoured cordials and fruit punch.

*Available in store

Dine in style

Make New Year’s Day special with a delicious salmon starter – we love Bleiker’s Rope Hung Salmon (£12 serves 6).

Revive tastebuds after the night before with a 21 Day Matured Thick Cut Beef Ribeye (£37 4 pack), a stunning French trimmed rack of lamb with rosemary (£19/900g) or try the award-winning Booths Beef Wellington (£42, serves 4-6).

A Roasted Beetroot, Feta and Pine Nut Tart (£7.50 serves 2) is a tasty, fresh and vegetarian friendly alternative too.

Round it off with the Booths’ Salted Caramel Sponge Puddingl (£3.50 serves 4) or a delicious handmade dessert from Lancashire cake specialists, Lathams of Broughton.

Order now

The clock really is ticking, so start planning now.

Place your order online at orders.booths.co.uk, or visit your local Booths store (Haven Road, Lytham, FY8 5EG) to browse a mouth-watering selection of food and drink that’s guaranteed to be the centre of your celebrations.