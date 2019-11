Chief Scout Awards and Gold Arrow Awards for cubs are the most highly sought after accolades for the young people and are presented for effort and achievement.

Memory Lane looks back at just some of many archived Gazette photographs which may stir the memories of former scouts and cubs across the Fylde.

John Greenwood, Paul Lomax, Gary Ford and Matthew Bradley presengted with their Chief Scout hike challenge awards. With them is Bob Jones, Wyre Scouts outdoor advisor

An early photo in 1961 shows Wolf Cubs from Poulton lined up for inspection. Chief Scout Sir Charles Maclean, marches past on the Middle Walk, North Shore.

Forty cubs from Lytham are pictured in London during in February 1982.'They are pictured outside the Tower of London. They stayed at Baden Powell House, visited the Tower, the British Museum and other places of historic interest.

Venture Scouts at the top of Blackpool Tower with a tent and camping gear. They were hoping to establish radio contact with as many other nations as they could as part of World Towers Day.

