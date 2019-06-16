Methodist churches in Lytham and Blackpool get together to make sanitary products for girls in Sierra Leone

A group of Methodist churches are appealing for help in making reusable sanitary products for girls in Sierra Leone.

A group of Methodist churches are appealing for help in making reusable sanitary products for girls in Sierra Leone.

Members of Lytham, The Drive, Church Road, and Fairhaven churches are collecting toiletries and making reusable sanitary pads to help young girls at Methodist High School-Bo who have to skip lessons when they are on their period. They aim to make 2,000 sanitary pads and are looking for people to help sew or provide material.

Christine Hancock, of Fairhaven Methodist Church, in Ansdell, is leading the project. She said: “Our minister, Sylvester Deigh, comes from Sierra Leone and he knows the school, so we wanted to help out. The school has 400 girls and they miss so much schooling because of no sanitary protection during their periods, which must be so awful for them.

“So we aim to try and make 2000 pads, five for each girl. These should last a few years, as they can be washed and reused.

“We have already made 400 toiletry bags, each containing soap, face cloth, toothpaste, and toothbrushes and the pads will go in with these. We have also bought school bags which contain maths sets, pencils, pens, rulers etc, everything needed for girls in high school.

“We are appealing for more ladies to help, either supplying cotton material, cutting out or making up these much needed essentials for young girls who live in a very poor country and have very little. Up until recently, they didn’t even have toilets at the school.”

Mr Deigh and his wife Rachel plan to fly out and deliver the items in September. If anyone wants to help, call Christine on 01253 424466 or email christinehancock71@icloud.com.