Lytham Classic Cars and Motorcycles Show hands over more than £14,200 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Paul Rotheram (left), also a corporate sponsor and the show’s auditor, and Ed Cook present Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s chief officer Dan Hill (centre) with the money raised by this year’s event

Car and bike enthusiasts raised an amazing £14,236.05 for the Foundation, which is the event’s charity partner.

The show returned for its third annual outing at the end of last month, having had to miss 2020 because of the pandemic.

Since it launched in 2018, it has had Rosemere Cancer Foundation at its heart with car and bike owners’ exhibition fees and visitor donations going to support the charity.

With sponsorship from Phil Lee of local car garage, service and repair centre Auto Expert of Lytham organiser Ed Cook and his team are able to maximise the donation to Rosemere

Cancer Foundation, which in the event’s first year was £3,500 and in 2019, almost £9,000.

Dan Hill, the charity’s chief officer, said: “We are extremely grateful to Ed and his team for this phenomenal amount of money. This show is getting bigger and more popular year on year,

which is testament to the all hard work that Ed and the team do in the months leading up to the event.

“I was at the show; it really is a must for anyone into their classic cars and bikes whatever the elements. I can assure everyone who contributed to the amount raised that the donation will

make a big difference to local cancer patients.”

Ed Cook said: “I would like to say a big thank you to our 30 volunteers and Fylde Borough Council for the use of Lytham Green.