Nine Blackpool sights lost forever

Our archive pictures capture nine once-famous resort buildings which have been relegated to the annals of history.

These striking buildings are sights sadly no longer seen in Blackpool.

ABC Hippodrome

Back in the day, they would have dominated the resort skyline and were well-known across the town.

Now the only place they can be seen is in the archives.

The glory days of the South Shore Open Air Baths are shown in one of our pictures. The open air baths opened in June 1923, modelled on the Colosseum of Rome. Over the years the baths provided a catwalk for thousands of bathing beauty queens. Eventually, it became a white elephant and was demolished in 1983, to make way for the all-weather Sandcastle.

Also pictured are The Derby Baths, on the corner of Warley Road and the Promenade – which opened in 1939, at a cost of £270,00. In its heyday, it could host more than 1,000 swimmers a day and had a capacity for 1,800 spectators. In the late 80s, the number of swimmers using the baths began to drop and the council made the decision it should close. It was demolished in 1990.

Originally known as the Alhambra – which opened in 1899, the Palace Theatre opened in 1904 and closed in October 1961 to make way for Lewis’s department store which opened in 1964 and closed in 1993.

The Talbot Hotel is pictured. It was demolished in 1968.

Tyldesley School, previously known as Collegiate Girls School, on the corner of Forest Gate and Beech Avenue, is pictured in 1980.

The Co-operative Emporium’s impressive facade, gave way to an open air car park with advertising hoardings, between Sheppard Street and Coronation Street.

The ABC Hippodrome, on Church Street, Blackpool, started out life as the Empire Theatre, and was transformed in more recent years into the Syndicate Night Club, demolished in December 2015.