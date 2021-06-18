Thousands across Lancashire are eligible for worry-free motoring

The ‘Everyday Freedom’ campaign aims to boost awareness and understanding of the Motability scheme

In response to this, the Motability Scheme has launched its first ever national television advert alongside a print, digital and PR campaign. This ‘Everyday Freedom’ campaign aims to boost awareness and understanding of the Scheme amongst those who are eligible to join and their families.

The Motability Scheme has spent over 40 years supporting people to maintain their independence by providing affordable, reliable cars to those with disabilities. In the North West of England, 91,259 people are already enjoying the benefits of a worry-free lease package through the Motability Scheme.

After a successful regional pilot, the national pilot sees the Motability Scheme’s television advert run across ITV, Channel 4 and selected Sky channels for around three months and can be viewed here. This is being supported by radio, print, digital and PR activity with a range of related content on social channels.

Delia Ray, head of marketing for Motability Operations, which operates the Scheme under contract to Motability, a national disability charity, said: “We are proud to be providing worry-free mobility to over 630,000 customers across the UK. However, we know that over a million more people with qualifying allowances could also benefit from the Scheme, but many are unaware of how it could help them. This includes the 231,811 eligible people in the North West of England.

"This campaign therefore aims to showcase what the Scheme offers to many more people with disabilities, and their families and carers, encouraging them to find out more. And television, with its powerful impact and potential to reach many thousands of viewers, is at the heart of this.

"When customers talk about the impact of the Scheme, they frequently use words such as independence and freedom. It is this essence that has inspired our Everyday Freedom campaign, and we’re excited to be sharing it with more people this spring.”

Through the Motability Scheme, recipients of the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment, Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or Armed Forces Independence Payment can choose to exchange their weekly allowance to lease a new vehicle.

Leasing a car, scooter or powered wheelchair through the Motability Scheme is simple and affordable. The three-year vehicle lease package includes insurance for up to three named drivers, RAC breakdown assistance, vehicle servicing and maintenance, as well as tyre and windscreen repair and replacement.

Motability Operations, the company which operates the Scheme under contract to Motability, the Charity, offers affordable, convenient, worry-free motoring to over 630,000 disabled customers and their families. It has built a strong reputation, achieving high standards for customer service and engagement, and provides cars, powered wheelchairs and scooters that lead the way in value-for-money, effectiveness and reliability. It pays no shareholder dividends, meaning that all profits are reinvested for the benefit of people with disabilities.