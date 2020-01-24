Crowds of holiday-makers on the beach at Blackpool, Lancashire, dominated by the Blackpool Tower on July 18, 1951

Seaside memories: How Blackpool has made a lasting impression on tourists

The winter carries on but the resort is counting down the days until it bursts into life again for another summer season.

We look back this week at photos from Getty Images archives which show Blackpool through the decades.

Crowds of holiday-makers on the beach at Blackpool, Lancashire, dominated by the Blackpool Tower on July 18, 1951
Holidaymakers enjoying fun on the Whip, a ride at Blackpool funfair, May 1936
The beach at Blackpool before the tower was even built, 1880
Ladies sport a selection of swimming costumesat the open air pool in Blackpool, August 22 1936
