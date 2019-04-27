Storm Hannah causes delays to trains between Preston and Blackpool

Storm Hannah caused damage to overhead lines, delaying trains between Preston and Blackpool tonight.

The weather front, which brought winds of up to 80 mph across parts of the UK, damaged power lines on the newly electrified service.

Train company Northern announced that some services between Preston and Blackpool would be subject to delays of up to 30 minutes because of the problems caused by the severe weather.

"Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Blackpool North and Preston, some lines are blocked," warned Northern.

"Train services running from these stations maybe cancelled or delayed up to 30 minutes."

It was expected that the problems would ease later in the evening.