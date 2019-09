With drone technology, there isn’t the same need to charter a plane and take to the skies for aerial photography these days.

But back in the day, The Gazette photographers would be flown across the Fylde coast in order to capture the coastline from the air. And what a good job they did, because now we have a wealth of photos which document the changing landscapes.

Starr Gate is pictured here

Blackpool and Central Pier in the 1950s

Central Blackpool and the promenade

Skippool Creek, long before Blackpool and Fleetwood Yacht Club was built, can be seen at the edge of the River Wyre

A photo of Cleveleys shows the tram tracks, the Orion Theatre and chunks of undeveloped land.

A raging high tide blasts South Pier in Blackpool and the old open air baths in this photo

This picture shows Moorland Road in Poulton and Hodgson High School with its new sports hall.