These are 10 of the biggest changes to Preston's landscape since 2009
As the transformation of Preston continues, it's easy to forget just how much some parts of the city have changed in the last 10 years.
We searched Google maps for the most striking changes to our town in the last 10 years, and while Google may have only fully recorded some of the changes since 2009, we think you'll be quite surprised by how much things have changed in this relatively short period of time.
1. Adelphi roundabout 2009
If you looked left in 2009 this is what you would have seen at the Adelphi roundabout.