This is how Blackpool looked in February 1987

Here are the stories making the news in February 1987

Port rolls out summer fun plans

Fleetwood's 150th anniversary celebrations

Fleetwood Funtime 87 was living up to its name as a bumper programme of events shaped up for the summer.

Following on from the previous year’s 150th birthday celebrations, a committee was co-ordinating an planning a variety of projects designed to bring tourists into town and provide enjoyment for local people.

Fleetwood Carnival was planned for July 18 followed by the mammouth Tram Sunday was planned for July 19, creating one, long weekend party.

Fleetwood Sea Cadet HQ would be the venue for a pat show and local schools were involved with educational projects linked to the show. An open day at the port’s libraries for under fives was in the pipeline too. Volunteers were needed to help run the events.

Freckleton bypass

Going ‘Doo-Lally’ in illicit drinking club

A speakeasy where customers got legless on powerful home brew was operating in South Fylde.

The illicit drinking den was known locally as the Doo-Lally Club, because the effects of the strong liquor was sending customers round the bend.

For just £3, patrons could drink as much of the home-made beer and wine as they wished.

Entertainment was often laid on and there were wild nights with strippers performing lewd acts. There was also a television and darts board for customers.

The club was mainly used by the unemployed and it moved venue frequently to avoid detection by authorities.

It was often set up in isolated garages and the front rooms of private houses. The home-made potions had a traumatic effect on some of the customers. After a day’s hard drinking at Doo-Lally, one man collapsed in the gutter. He was taken into police custody for being drunk.

One regular said: “For just £3 you can drink as much as you’re able to. No wonder if it popular with those out of work.

“It’s set up like a proper club.”

Question marks over ‘slaughter mile’ by-pass funding pot

Lancashire’s Transport chief admitted to Freckleton campaigners that he had no idea when a by-pass could be built to end the menace of the village’s ‘slaughter mile’.

The county council road-building programme is in tatters,” said County Councillor George Slynn, chairman of Lancashire Highways Committee. “I jusst do not know when Freckleton bypass will be built,” he added.

He told a special meeting of Fylde Highways Committee it was difficult to talk about the by pass without talking about the Government cash squeeze on road building.

“A lot of representations have been made on Freckleton by-pass because of the unfortunate fatalities and I understand them, but the County must take an overview.

There were some short term measures which could be taken to relieve the problem, he added, but the major problem remained getting sufficient resources to build the road links which County Hall wanted.

“We need £20-£21 million over the next three years if we are build roads like Freckleton,” he explained. “If we are adrift, we can’t build the roads we would want.” Mr Michael Callery, the county surveyor, said the Department of Transport allocation had only been £16m.