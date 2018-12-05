Members of Runshaw College hockey team

This is how Lancashire looked in 1988

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1988. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1988

Aspiring young gymnasts put their skills to the test in a championship contest. Fifty competed in the third annual Chorley Gymnastics Championships held at the Water Street sports centre. Rebecca Halton and Julie Nixon, both aged nine, perform the splits during the competition
Aspiring young gymnasts put their skills to the test in a championship contest. Fifty competed in the third annual Chorley Gymnastics Championships held at the Water Street sports centre. Rebecca Halton and Julie Nixon, both aged nine, perform the splits during the competition
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lining up to get snipped for charity are children from Brieryfield Road Day Nursery in Preston. The children were helping out hairdressing students from Tuson College taking part in a six-hour haircutting marathon to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice at Lostock Hall. Pictured here are Michaela Marshall, Natasha Frye and Kelly King, getting haircuts from Marc Johnstone, Karen Woodcock and Sharon Hamer
Lining up to get snipped for charity are children from Brieryfield Road Day Nursery in Preston. The children were helping out hairdressing students from Tuson College taking part in a six-hour haircutting marathon to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice at Lostock Hall. Pictured here are Michaela Marshall, Natasha Frye and Kelly King, getting haircuts from Marc Johnstone, Karen Woodcock and Sharon Hamer
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Youngsters from a Lancashire primary school put pen to paper to help a child in need. The children of Christ Church CE Primary School in Fitzroy Street, Preston, held a sponsored colouring session to raise money for the Barnardo's Help A Child Appeal. They raised 40, which they wrapped up as gift to present to Barnardo's representative Coun Vernonica Afrin (above with the children)
Youngsters from a Lancashire primary school put pen to paper to help a child in need. The children of Christ Church CE Primary School in Fitzroy Street, Preston, held a sponsored colouring session to raise money for the Barnardo's Help A Child Appeal. They raised 40, which they wrapped up as gift to present to Barnardo's representative Coun Vernonica Afrin (above with the children)
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lessons are fun when you are kidding around - as a group of Lancashire schoolchildren found out when they came face-to-face with a baby goat. The youngsters, from Broughton High School, left their classrooms to go down on the farm as part of a special project. Andrew Porter, 12, is pictured holding the goat
Lessons are fun when you are kidding around - as a group of Lancashire schoolchildren found out when they came face-to-face with a baby goat. The youngsters, from Broughton High School, left their classrooms to go down on the farm as part of a special project. Andrew Porter, 12, is pictured holding the goat
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2