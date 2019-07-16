Children and staff from Northlands and Parklands High Schools, many of them in fancy dress, were taking part in a Sports Aid 88 worldwide charity run, on Preston's Moor Park

This is how Lancashire looked in 1988

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1988. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1988

Four students at Tuson College have produced a play to highlight the effects of the killer disease AIDS on modern society. The ten minute play was staged as a part of an open day at the Preston college. Rachel Fallows, 19, Catherine Waller, Craig Moran and Cyrus Gabrysch, all 17, devised, wrote and produced the play in three weeks
Parents, teacher and pupils have pulled together to put a high school on the road. They raised 7,000 towards a 10,000 minibus at Tulketh High School, Preston, through two years of hard work in various events. Pictured above, Mr Ralph Jones, headmaster, receives the keys to the new bus
Car parts rescued from the scrap heap become a feature of the Golden Mile at Blackpool when nimble-fingered cub scouts, scouts and venture scouts from all over the country turned them into highly-geared streamlined racing machines
Is it a bird... is it a plane? No, it's five-year-old Luke Parkes flying high at the Elswick Gala. His Red Sparrow invention was one of many highlights at the Gala Day when villagers turned out in force to witness a festival of entertainment
