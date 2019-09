This week we are looking at 1995. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1995

Knitting circle... picture shows Jonathan Howarth, Sarah Parkinson, Aaron Kent, Samantha Ashworth, Danielle Owen and Emma Bottomley, all aged five, and all pupils at Anderton CP Primary School in Chorley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Time to look forward... Chris Rogan of BAe opened the new technology college at Archbishop Temple High School, Preston, by burying a time capsule prepared by pupils at the school. Also in the picture is headteacher Gillian James jpimedia Buy a Photo

Three cheers for our new kit! The soccer team at Kennington Country Primary, Fulwood, Preston, celebrate the arrival of their new kit provided by the staff of the Tesco Metro store. Its manager Ian Whittaker is with them jpimedia Buy a Photo

Longridge High School received a cheque for 1,000 towards the school's appeal for sponsorship for a new astro-turf pitch. The cash, from sports firm Reebok UK, was presented by the company's corporate affairs director and Olympic bronze medal winning steeplechase athlete John Disley jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more