This week we are looking at the year 2000. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in the year 2000

(From left) Rachel Brennan, Nick Spencer and Paul Adderley from the Brownedge High School production Kiss Me Kate jpimedia Buy a Photo

Eight-year-old Rachel Hilton, left, and Sophie Walkden, seven, at Adlington St. Pauls School who raised money for books for the school library jpimedia Buy a Photo

Virgin Active fitness consultants, Lee Pollitt and Christine Sharples, join in the childrens area fun, with some seventies gear and space hoppers, during the Open Day at Virgin Active, Walton-le-Dale, near Preston jpimedia Buy a Photo

Competitors in the 11 to 13 age groups of the Girls Charity Football Tournament at Walton-le-Dale Youth and Community Centre jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more