Verity’s talent wins funds for Friends group

A teenager with showbusiness in her blood ensured a boost for a Fylde charity as her performance ambitions took a key step forward.

Verity Walker, 15, is the daughter of comedian Phil Walker and grand daughter of funnyman and TV quiz show host Roy Walker and, since taking up the guitar, has added songwriting skills to her lifelong passion for singing.

When the organisers of the St Annes Music and Arts Festival announced their first talent competition, Verity entered and wowed the judges to earn first place.

Along with a spot on the Sunday night bill of this year’s event, the prize included the opportunity for £150 to be donated to a charity of the winner’s choice by competition organisers Phil and Corrin Green.

Verity chose the companionship group Just Good Friends, whose founder Bev Sykes said: “We are delighted Verity chose us and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Dad Phil said: “We’re very proud of her. She’s always loved singing and has written some very catchy songs since taking up the guitar.”