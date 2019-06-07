Warton Carnival Day is back but do you remember the good old days?

The event was a such a hit for the village that plans are afoot to bring the tradition back on an annual basis.

Memory Lane takes a look back at Warton Club Day in its heyday, unearthing photos which date back as far as 1907.

A tractor pulls a cart full of people as part of the procession in 1954'Warton Club Day retro jpimedia Buy a Photo

The fancy dress costumes in the early days were pentiful with Micky Mouse and a young wizard making an appearance. other Buy a Photo

The oldest picture shows the procession passing the Pickwick Pub, which is now the Clifton Arms and orginally The Clifton Arms Hotel jpimedia Buy a Photo

Warton Club Day in June 1954 - Queen Jean Wilde, courtiers and attendants jpimedia Buy a Photo

