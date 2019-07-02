When a former police station, several pubs and a swimming baths are on a heritage list in Fylde

A number of pubs, old houses and even unusual artefacts across Fylde are on a list for consideration as heritage assets.

The list, designated for Kirkham, Wesham, Singleton and Freckleton, also includes churches, a former police station, a swimming baths, a farmhouse, a former bank and a hotel.

Fylde has put the list together in a bid to try to protect the sites and safeguard them for future generations.

While local listing provides no additional planning controls, the fact that a building or site is on a local list means that its conservation as a heritage asset is a material consideration when determining the outcome of a planning application.

Councillors on Fylde’s planning committee are due to discuss on Wednesday how to progress the adoption of the list, which includes contacting the various owners.

The project has already been set up in Lytham and St Annes and now it’s the turn of the other four ‘zones’ of the borough.

Among the buildings in the Kirkham zone on the list is the town’s former police station, described as being “little altered” since the mid-Victorian age.

The Swan pub, on Poulton Street, is highlighted as a “substantial early Edwardian mock Tudor public house”.

Also put forward is the town’s “attractive pre-war purpose-built” public swimming baths on Station Road.

In Wesham, the town’s Royal Oak and Stanley Arms pubs are noted for their well-preserved late-Victorian character, and also on the list are the farmhouse Mowbreck Hall and the Kirkham and Wesham Railway Station.

The buildings included from Singleton are predominantly vintage houses, including Singleton Grange Farm, a 16th century farmhouse, now altered and extended and formerly part of the Cockersand monastic estate.

And in Freckleton, the Coach & Horses pub is noted for being a late Georgian public house built to serve the trade created by the new marsh road.

Poignantly, also included is a memorial at the village’s Holy Trinity Church, dedicated to the 61 people, including 38 children, who were killed in the 1944 Freckleton air disaster.

A council report states: “Once approved by committee, the status is confirmed and owners and interested parties notified of the final decision.

“It can be assumed that where buildings are contained within the list, they are placed on it either on the basis that the particular owner supports (or does not object) to the proposed listing or in a few cases, where initial representations and potential objections have been resolved.”