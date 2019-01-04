12 per cent of Lancashire homes in fuel poverty

Lancashire could see the creation of “heat networks” in an attempt to cut carbon emissions and reduce wasted energy.

The specialist distribution systems are one of the key priorities identified in a county-wide energy strategy, commissioned by the area’s Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Each individual network – which could extend across wide areas – is fuelled by a centrally-located source of power.

The resultant heat is then transferred to the buildings which require it, via pipes carrying hot water.

There is no need for boilers in each property – although individual buildings would retain the ability to control temperatures.

The aim would ultimately be for low carbon sources to power the networks – but, whatever their source, they are thought to have the capacity to reduce carbon emissions by making use of otherwise wasted heat from industry.

READ MORE: Horror as dog’s leg trapped in mobility scooter in Blackpool



A report to be presented to an LEP committee states that Lancashire has so far not had as much “focus” on the potential of heat networks as other parts of the country – hence the failure to identify any viable schemes.

Lancashire is found to be well placed to enhance its existing off-shore wind power generation, with a centre of industry expertise having been developed at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

More than 77,000 – or 12.2 percent – of Lancashire households are classed as being in fuel poverty – greater than the averages for the North West and England and Wales.