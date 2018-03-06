2,000 thanks from Nepal-bound Sally

The countdown is on to a Fylde teenager’s dream visit to Nepal.

The £300 proceeds from a Nepalese-themed evening of curry and dancing, took Sally Westgate’s fund-raising drive over the crucial £2,000 landmark, leaving her just £200 from her target with items such as badge sales still to allow for.

The 15-year-old student of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, from St Annes, is off to the foothills of Everest in July, with a team from Girl Guiding North West England.

While there, they will support the work of Classrooms in the Clouds, a charity which makes education accessible to children in mountain communities.

The Nepalese-themed fund-raiser, at the Aztex venue on St Annes seafront, coincided with the Hindi Holi festival and featured dancers from the Fylde Coast Hindu Society.

Sally, who will be jetting off for 16 days in July, said: “Thank you to everyone for their support – I am really looking forward to the trip. I’ve already had some of my jabs, so it’s all starting to get very real now.”