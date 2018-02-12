400 new homes a year prospect in Fylde local plan

Fylde would see an average of more than 400 new homes a year being built on already allocated sites if the area’s local plan covering the next decade and beyond is approved after consultation.

The Fylde Local Plan for the period up to 2032 has reached its next stage after three sessions of examination hearings last year.

It allows for a minimum of 8,715 new homes – an average of 415 – over the plan period.

That figure is based on a 2014 projection of housing need, up from the 375 suggested in the originally drafted plan based on a 2012 figure.

The public are being invited to give their thoughts on the plan which is now open to view on line as well as at Fylde Town Hall and local libraries from today up to March 22.

A council spokesman said: “As the plan already includes sufficient allocations, commitments and allowances to provide for the increased requirement, the council does not consider that there is any need to allocate additional development sites.”

Coun Trevor Fiddler, chairman of Fylde’s planning committee, added: “The Council is pleased that the Fylde Local Plan to 2032 has reached this important stage in its production.

“Once the plan is adopted the policies contained within it will be used in the determination of planning applications and will provide an important tool to shape the future development of Fylde.”

The plan is available to view at www.fylde.gov.uk or at local libraries or the town hall in St Annes from today until March 22.

Comments can be emailed to planningpolicy@fylde.gov.uk but a hard copy must also be sent to Planning Policy, Town Hall, St Annes, FY8 1LW

Deadline for comments is 5pm on March 22.

The Inspector’s final report is expected in May or June.