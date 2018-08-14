£4m project to bring affordable homes

A £4m development of 32 affordable homes is taking shape in Kirkham.

The Sunnybank scheme will see 22 new family homes – six of three bedrooms and 16 two-bedroom – and 10 apartments built for affordable rent on a former mill site. off Station Road.

Once completed by builders Tyson Construction, the homes will be managed by ForHousing, which is part of the ForViva Group, and already owns and manages properties in various parts of the North West.

The first phase of the development, in partnership with Fylde Council, which is providing £920,000 funding, consists of 13 houses and 10 apartments scheduled for completion in December.

Funding from Homes England of £360,000 has been invested in the second phase, which will add another nine family homes by next summer.

Kirstine Riding, housing services manager for Fylde Council, said: “Fylde is delighted with this scheme that will deliver additional affordable housing for rent in Kirkham, regenerating a disused mill site.

“The scheme has been financially supported by Fylde Council using Section 106 funds held by the Council to help deliver affordable housing. Section 106 funds are received from housing developers as an off-site contribution towards affordable housing within the borough.”

Paul Gerrard of ForViva (pictured with Coun Viv Willder, vice-chairman of Fylde Council’s environment, health and housing committee), said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Fylde Council to deliver this development of high-quality affordable homes.”