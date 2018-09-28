A former headteacher from Freckleton, Lancashire, is convicted of sex offences and child cruelty on boys and girls

A 'devious and arrogant' former deputy headteacher has been convicted of historical sex offences and child cruelty.

Grahame Brennand, 71, of Calder Avenue, Preston was found guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court of 29 offences against a total of 11 victims.

Grahame Brennand

26 of the offences were sexual assaults on girls and three were cruelty offences against boys.

He was also convicted in January of 17 sexual assaults on 13 primary school girls.

The actual number of offences was close to 200 as many of the counts included multiple assaults.

He will be sentenced on Friday, October 12th.

All of the abuse happened while Brennand was a teacher at St John’s Primary School in Baxenden.

He also started a First Aid Club and took pupils swimming as opportunities to abuse the pupils.

The offences were committed between 1973 and 1989 and all the victims were aged seven to 11 at the time of the abuse.

Investigating Officer Keith Hill, from Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Fervent Team, said: “First and foremost I commend the victims’ bravery in coming forward and re-living their ordeals in order to give evidence. It has been a long and emotional journey for everyone concerned that was made all the more challenging by the defendant’s claim that the victims had somehow colluded to invent all of the allegations.

“Grahame Brennand is a devious and arrogant man that took advantage of his position to abuse many children in his care and to carry out his perverted sexual interest in young girls, abuse which continued over many years.

“These convictions are due to the determination and courage of everyone involved in the investigation and hopefully will offer some closure for all those abused by Brennand over the years.

“Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating offences of this nature, no matter how historic, and we would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally.”