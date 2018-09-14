A grand old day out for charity football in Warton

More than £1,000 was raised at a charity football match and fun day aimed at showing sepsis the red card.

The fund-raiser, organised by the Dalmeny Hotel in St Anne’s, was aimed at raising money for the UK Sepsis Trust through a football match at Kellamergh Park in Warton, the former home of AFC Fylde.

Leo Stott, two, met hotel mascot Dalmo the Dinosaur

It was organised by hotel worker Kath Hands after her mum Marian Hands died from sepsis two years ago.

The 54-year-old, from Freckleton, said she wanted to raise awareness of sepsis because if her family had found out Marian had sepsis earlier, “things could have been different”.

As well as the football match, the day featured a family fun aspect through a bouncy castle, face painting, a children’s penalty shoot out and Pimms and prosecco for the parents.

A talk was also given by sepsis survivor Julie Carman.