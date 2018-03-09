A hole lot of help on the roads

A Fylde company has had its fill of potholes - so much so that it is offering to help solve the problem itself.

Bosses at Lytham St Annes Skip Hire are asking local residents to nominate highway hazards which are undermining their driving pleasure - and in some cases proving potentially dangerous.

As the Lancashire County Council battles to keep pace with rapidly-deteriorating road surfaces, the skip firm based in Lytham has offered its services to officials of the highways authority and is eagerly waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, nominations of cavities crying out for attention are invited via the Lytham St Annes Skip Hire Facebook site.

“This offer is not a criticism of the county council in any way,” said Lytham St Annes Skip Hire director Joe Gillett.

“But the roads seem to be getting worse by the day and it seems they are fighting a losing battle.

“We have already mended some holes in Boundary Road, where we are based, but as that is a private road, we were just able to go ahead and do that and our neighbours have said how pleased they are with the results.

“But we realise we need permission from the County Council to do similar on the public highway.

“If we are not successful, the money will be spent on a community project.”

Anyone with a pothole they want filling is asked to like the Lytham St Annes Skip Hire page on Facebook and message the address and a photo of the pothole.

Lancashire County Council was contacted for comment.