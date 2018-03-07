A knockout night with boxer Bruno

A evening with former world boxing champion Frank Bruno proved a knockout hit.

The concert room at the at St Annes Ex-Servicemen’s Club in Alexandra Road was packed for what the club reckoned was its biggest night yet.

And the members and visitors weren’t disappointed as Frank related fascinating tales of his glittering career and happily posed for pictures with members of the audience.

The evening included an auction, which featured items such as boxing gloves signed by Frank himself and fellow boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Proceeds from the auction are set to go to good causes supported by Bruno and a charity nominated by the club – and Trinity Hospice is the local choice.

“It was a great night and Frank was so friendly and down to earth,” said club secretary Stuart Ogden.

“Nothing was too much trouble for him and the audience loved him.”

Bruno, who switched on Blackpool’s Illuminations in 1989 and was WBC world champion in 1995, was joined on Friday’s bill by compere Paul Booth and comedian Max Pressure.

Stuart added: “Frank was the biggest name we have had at the club and we are delighted he came along.

“It was a lot of hard work but it would be good to stage something similar again.”