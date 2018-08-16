A-LEVEL RESULTS: Signing off with success in Fylde as it's end of an era at LSA

It was the end of an era for sixth form education in south Fylde as the last A-level students to pass through Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College collected their results.

But the curtain came down in style, with headteacher Ray Baker and head of sixth form Barry Hall delighted with the results achieved.

Kate Hughes and Dianelys Santos collect their A-levels results

Mr Baker said: “We are very proud of all of our students and staff.

“The percentage of students achieving A or A* has risen considerably with double the amount of top grades awarded, when compared to performance in 2016.

“Some of the performances were exceptional and are just reward for hard work, dedication and commitment.

“This particular cohort, our last at LSA following the decision to close the sixth form, have been an excellent advert for our school and we clearly wish them all the very best of luck at university.”

Mr Hall said:”The students have worked so hard for their grades and have been part of an excellent provision.

“While knowing these were our last post-16 students, they have contributed to school life brilliantly and have been a joy to work with.“

Stand out performers included Caius Choi, Thomas Edington, Nathan Dawber, Will Hunt, Malley Parsons, Cameron Turnbull and Phoebe Thomas who all achieved a number of top grades.

Will Hunt, Kate Hughes and Dianelys Santos were all among students who have spent seven years at the Technology and Performing Arts College and achieved the grades they required to go on to further education,

Will, from St Annes, who is to study mechanical engineering at Lancaster University, said: “I have had a great time at the school.

“The continuity from the first five years into sixth form was an important feature for me and it will be strange to think of it without a sixth form. It’s the end of an era.”

Lytham Sixth Form will continue to offer vocational courses and Mr Baker added that his school had been working hard to build excellent relationships with other providers elsewhere on the coast who are set to fill the post-16 gap.

He said: “We are fortunate in this area to have excellent providers and we know they offer our students brilliant opportunities.”