A picture perfect trip to Sao Paulo for Blackpool photographer

Fans of Northern Soul may fondly remember nights in Blackpool or at Wigan Casino – probably not Brazil.

But for one photographer who specialises in the music movement that thrived in the 70s – but which still has a dedicated following to this day – that’s exactly where his work took him.

Photos: Richard Jon Photography

And tonight an exhibition of photos from his trip to Sao Paulo goes on display at Shaw’s Art House Cafe, on Clifton Street.

Richard Oughton, who also teaches an evening class twice a week at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “I photograph the Northern Soul scene and I have a friend on the scene who lives in Brazil.

“I did a kick-starter to raise some funds and everyone who donated will get a limited edition print.

“I went out for two weeks. I didn’t know anyone and I found myself in the apartment of someone I didn’t even know. Now we’re good friends and keep in touch via email.

“I never thought I would end up in South America. The people and places were amazing.”

Now he’s back in Blackpool, life is a little less exotic but he continues to try new things and has now branched out into teaching.

“It’s challenging but I love it,” the 44-year-old added.

· The exhibition is open from 5.30 to 8.30pm tonight at Shaw’s Art House Cafe, Clifton Street.