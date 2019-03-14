A string quartet hit the perfect tone when Steffany Hastwell and Daniel Gilbert married in Wrea Green
A proposal under the stars paved the way for the marriage of Steffany Hastwell and Daniel Gilbert.
The couple, of Freckleton, married at St Nicholas Church in Wrea Green before a reception at The Villa in the village.
Steffany, 25, a digital marketing assistant, said: We were away enjoying a nice lodge break in the Lake District, and had just come back from a lovely meal out. He proposed to me in the hot tub of our lodge under the stars.