The Air Ambulance was called out to an emergency in North Shore this morning.

Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter land near to the Mecca Bingo Hall on Talbot Road at around 9am.

North West Ambulance services confirmed they were called out to an address in the area.

A spokesman said they were called out to a private address and were unable to comment further on the nature of the incident.

It was also confirmed that the incident did not involve the train tracks at the back of the bingo hall.