Air ambulance on scene after workplace accident at Blackpool

A man was rushed to to hospital this morning after receiving what is believed to be a serious head injury after an accident on a Blackpool building site.

North West Air Ambulance attended the scene but the man was taken away in a road ambulance for treatment at Royal Preston Hospital.

The ambulance received the call at 10.28am and arrived eight minutes later.

The exact workplace could not be confirmed at this stage but is known to be a building site off Talbot Road.

A North West Ambulance spokesman said: “We received the call that a man had received a head injury and the casualty was taken away in an ambulance.”

The police were also called to the scene and Blackpool-based Duty Inspector Gordon Shields said: “We understand it was an accident at work, on a building site behind the petrol station on Talbot Road.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been involved and we took some photographs of the scene on their behalf.

“I understand the injury is not thought to be life-threatening but was serious enough for them to get him to Royal Preston as soon as possible.”

Further details are expected.