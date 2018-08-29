All aboard for vintage bus day delight at Lytham Hall

More than 2,000 people flocked to Lytham Hall to enjoy a wide variety of vintage buses at the fifth annual Ribble Preservation Trust running day.

A total of 26 vehicles were on show, including 14 which provided a regular shuttle service between the Hall, Lytham and St Annes town centres and Fairhaven Lake.

Ribble Preservation Trust Running Day at Lytham Hall

A 1936 Leyland Cheetah coach was among the oldest vehicles at the event and that also took passengers on a circular route via Lytham centre and Fairhaven Lake.

The former Ribble Motors Services coach is owned by Trust chairman Ray Bigwell, who was proudly at the wheel for the popular trips.

Trust spokesman John Edwards said: “The running day is well established now as a very popular event and thanks to everyone who came along.

“We had a similar number last year when the weather was glorious and it was great that so many came along in overcast conditions.

Bill Thomson at the wheel of a vintage Blackpool Corporation bus

“Lytham Hall is the ideal setting and it was lovely to see so many people having a great time.”

Ribble Preservation Trust held its annual Running Day at Lytham Hall