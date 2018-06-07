Architects to tweak £25m centre dream at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens

Plans to build the £25m conference centre at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens have been changed and re-submitted to planners for approval.

The revised application was necessary after architects found extra work was needed as part of the complex project to attach the new centre to the historic Grade II-listed landmark.

Construction includes the demolition of the existing foyer building between the Opera House and the Empress Ballroom, which will then be rebuilt in a steel frame.

But the need to install new electrical infrastructure, while retaining existing electrical plant in that part of the building, means architects have had to revise the original plans.

Meanwhile, since construction began earlier this year, other issues have been uncovered . They have included water seeping into part of the building.

“The changes do not affect the function, use, scale or massing of the building and are mainly just internal arrangement and design development amendments,” paperwork said.

Earlier this month Blackpool Council agreed to add more money to the cost of the new conference centre after being told of the extra work being necessary.

Its investment in the scheme already stands at £7m and the authority refused to disclose the additional sum needed for ‘commercial reasons’ while the tendering process is carried out.