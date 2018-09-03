When a coroner feels it is necessary to contact a Government minister over his concerns about mental health care, you know it’s serious.

Blackpool and Fylde coroner Alan Wilson said more people will die if “struggling” mental health services do not get help to cope with the huge level of demand they are facing,

Are we getting enough mental health support?

And he says there are an “excessive number” of patients on the Fylde coast.

His comments come against a backdrop of rising demand for mental health services and falling numbers of mental health nurses.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health care across the county, said although the current high demand was a national problem, it was getting double the number of referrals compared with other similar trusts.

We asked you for your experiences of mental health support on the Fylde coast

READ MORE: Almost 1,000 left waiting – some more than six months - for mental health care



Tory austerity has created this problem, from unnecessary NHS cuts, forcing Trusts up and down the country to find £millions in savings each year, cutting nursing bursaries, privatising various services, junior doctor contracts and conditions and Brexit, resulting in staff leaving.

Their stance on DWP, vulnerable, ill and homeless people suffering receiving little/no support, working people relying on handouts/food banks, debt etc all play their part towards mental health problems.

Nothing will change until the Tories have been booted out.

Meanwhile, prisons are full of people who should be treated by the NHS for their mental health problems.

The whole system is broken, thanks to the Tories.

Ange Aka

I think if Labour were in power and they were for quite a long time, we would have a Tory supporter saying exactly the same.

Bill Carr

My son had issues back in May and was in hospital for his own safety.

Counselling service were hopeless, they released him and left us to cope then rang me and said he can have a risk assessment in November!

So at the moment I’m left to cope with his anxiety and depression.

He’s unmedicated on account of his age. I just feel useless.

I know as a mother we need more help and access to the mental health service but again it’s a long waiting list and the counselling service is very inconsistent.

Gem Corrick

Been trying for a couple of years to get my son help for his anxiety and depression, done phone assessment but have never got as far as a face to face, my son doesn’t even leave the family home anymore due to his mental health.

Sharon Walker

I’ve been told I’m too risky for some services and not risky enough for crisis.

Chantelle Quinn

Waiting list every time you call to book an appointment, so your problems get worse and nobody understands what you’re going through or cares even to listen about your issues.

It’s unfair to leave people crying out for help.

Tracey Cronin

Sometimes all it takes is for someone to listen.

If you’re struggling keep going.

Lewis Naden

I got referred in February 2017 and still waiting to see someone face to face.

I’m lucky enough to have a fabulous husband who supports me, but if I didn’t then I am convinced that I would be just another statistic.

Joanne Head

Make big businesses pay more tax.

Adam Hudson

Support lines

Samaritans

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Phone: 116 123 (free 24-hour helpline)

Website: www.samaritans.org.uk

Mind

Promotes the views and needs of people with mental health problems.

Phone: 0300 123 3393 (Mon-Fri, 9am-6pm)

Website: www.mind.org.uk

Anxiety UK

Charity providing support if you’ve been diagnosed with an anxiety condition.

Phone: 03444 775 774 (Mon-Fri, 9.30am-5.30pm)

Website: www.anxietyuk.org.uk