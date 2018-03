A blaze which destroyed a small boat moored at Lytham is believed to have been started deliberately.

Fire crews from Lytham and St Annes attended the incident at around 7.25pm on Saturday at West Beach near to Lowther Gardens.

At the height of the fire, flames and smoke could be seen for some distance.

Firefighters used a hose reel to put the blaze out. No-one was hurt and the cause is being investigated.

A brigade spokesman said the “suspectd arson” had been reported to the police.