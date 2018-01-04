Award winning group all set for a fairytale show

After weeks of rehearsals, Rainbow Dance and Theatre School performs its 2018 panto this week.

They are staging Sleeping Beauty from Friday January 5 to Sunday January 7, starring 120 local children aged between three and 18-years-old.

Sleeping Beauty will be played by Kelcey Horridge and the Prince role is taken by Lauren Lockhart. Zara Fleming plays Merryweather and the fairies are Imogen Hughes, Daisy Cottle, Erin Hezel and Ella Coupe.

The baddies include Kate Hughes as Malificent, Kendal Lee as Mordead and their helpers Keira Cottle and Alex Chandler.

Barbara Eshelby said: “The children are all very exited and are rehearsing at Lowther tomorrow, they can’t wait to get on stage.

“We have also just heard that we have been nominated for four awards for last year’s panto Beauty and the Beast which everybody is very happy about.”

The dance school has won the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) award for the best staged panto over the last three years.

The show is nightly at 7.15pm with 2.15pm shows on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets call (01253) 794221.