Back to the Old Pool as Blackpool club prepares to soar once more

Clubbers in Blackpool are invited Back to the Old Pool to enjoy a night of Bounce Classics at Flamingo on Saturday night.

Kelly Llorenna will be live on stage performing her massive hits such as Set You Free and Forever that she sang for 90’s super group N-Trance.

Second headliners are Ultrabeat who shot to fame with their huge hits Pretty Green Eyes and Feelin Fine.

It’s a DJ Set from DJ Ian Redman from Ultrabeat with MC support from Domino (Clubland Live). Blackpool Support comes in the form of local heroes Jason Fubar, Jacob Callaghan and Gaz Peck.

Tickets are £7 with a £1 booking fee at skiddle.com or its £10 on the door on the night.

Flamingo, now in the hands of new owners Thwaites brewery have also secured a 6am licence for the event which takes place at the Queen Street venue from 11pm till 6am.

Throughout the year, event promoter and DJ Jason Fubar will be hosting Saturdays.