Backing for state of the art health centre in Fylde

A brand new health centre in Fylde has been given the green light by health chiefs.

The plans will see Kirkham Health Centre, Ash Tree House Surgery and services provided at Kirkham Clinic moved to a new state of the art facility.

Mary Dowling

The purpose-built health centre, the site of the NHS Wesham Offices in Derby Road, was approved by the NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The decision, which would see the remaining buildings of the former Wesham Park Hospital demolished, was then endorsed by the CCG’s Governing Body.

Further information on the services to be located in the new facility must be submitted in due course.

The CCG’s chairman Mary Dowling, who oversaw both meetings, said: “The need for improvements to services in the Kirkham and Wesham area is clear for all to see and public opinion would appear to be in favour of this development.”

A survey of 1,191 people found 89 per cent of those taking part were in favour of the plans. Ms Dowling said there will be ‘some people negatively impacted’ by the changes but that the benefit ‘far outweighs this’.

She added: “I would like to reiterate our thanks to all those people in Kirkham, Wesham and beyond who took the time to give us their views during the public engagement exercise.”

The final decisions on the development will be made by NHS England and NHS Property Service following submissions from the CCG.

For more details, visit www.fyldeandwyreccg.nhs.uk/derbyroad