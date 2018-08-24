Bank holiday weekend weather: What to expect in Lancashire as heavy rain is set to hit

This weekend will be the last bank holiday of the year, but will it take the usual course of bleak and dreary weather, or will August end with sunshine and blue skies?

Unfortunately, temperatures across the country will take a dip as a cold front brings fresher air in from the Atlantic.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said, “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer.

“The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.”

Here’s the weather forecast over the bank holiday weekend.

Today

Highs of: 16C

Lows of: 11C

A day of sunny spells and scattered showers around the region. The showers will be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder.

Feeling cool, especially in the breeze with some strong gusts also likely at times. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Showers will become more confined to the coast with clear spells likely elsewhere. Winds will ease slightly and it will be chilly under the clear skies. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Saturday, August 25

Highs of: 16C

Lows of: 11C

Another day of sunny spells and scattered showers, but the showers will ease during the day.

Winds will be lighter and, although cool, it will feel pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Sunday, August 26

Highs of: 16C

Lows of: 12C

Wet and windy weather is expected on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of around 16C. Monday will then be bright, with some light showers. Mostly dry on Tuesday, but probably turning cloudier later on in the day.