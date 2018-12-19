Beyond The Barricade: Musical theatre magic returns to Blackpool for 20th anniversary tour

The best moments of the most celebrated musicals are to be captured in Beyond The Barricade, when it returns to Blackpool in the new year for its twentieth anniversary tour.

Coming to The Grand Theatre on Sunday, February 10, the show features more than two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, ending with a stunning finale from Les Miserables.

The concert features David Fawcett (Valjean), Andy Reiss (Enjolras and resident director for the national tour of Les Miserables), Katie Leeming (Eponine) and Poppy Tierney (Cosette), together with a live band which captures the feel of the original orchestrations of each chosen musical.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



A spokesman for the show said: “Beyond the Barricade launched into a major UK Tour in 1999 and swiftly built up a reputation for its slick no nonsense style – giving musical theatre songs a bold concert format treatment – but with the conviction and intention to deliver the material as if the audience were watching the original performance.

“The refusal to use ‘click’ tracks also enhanced the dynamic feel of the show.

“Andy, together with John Cornford – the show’s original keyboard player – worked hard to capture the feel of the original orchestrations and to this day every musical note is still played and sung live.”

Beyond the Barricade features songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Jersey Boys, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon and many others, with a spectacular finale from Les Miserables.

- Tickets online www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/beyond-the-barricade/ or call (01253) 290190.