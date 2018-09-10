Blackpool-born Coleen Nolan’s TV show pals rally round personality

Loose Women panellists sent a message of support to colleague Coleen Nolan who has temporarily quit the show and her solo tour.

The Nolan Sisters singer announced an immediate break from TV work and delayed her UK tour following an on-air confrontation with Kim Woodburn.

After the pair fell out on Celebrity Big Brother, they were brought together on Loose Women, where Blackpool-born Nolan is a regular panellist, to try to repair their relationship.

But both women were left in tears after their confrontation, with Woodburn storming off set.

Nolan then announced that she would be pulling out of the show, and her colleagues have offered their support.

Speaking on the ITV show, Kaye Adams said: “As some of you may be aware, Coleen is taking a bit of time out from Loose Women.

“We all just want to send her our love. Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman, and we all really want to see her back here very, very soon indeed.”

The ITV show drew criticism online for putting the two women in the situation which ended in tears. Nolan’s most recent Blackpool show in February had to be cancelled.