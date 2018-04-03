Blackpool businesswoman to host fund-raising for Special Care Baby Unit

Blackpool mum and businesswoman Samantha Byrom has an extra special reason for hosting a charity fashion show.

The event will take place on May 4, at Fleetwood Town’s training venue on Butts Lane, Thornton, and will raise money for the Special Care Baby Unit, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The show, featuring collections from Samantha’s online clothing boutique, will also raise funds for Fairy Godmother’s Home From Home Childcare in Thornton, to buy new resources for the children.

Samantha decided she wanted to help SCBU at The Vic to give thanks for the care given to her son Hendrix, now two, who born 12 weeks premature.

The 38-year-old said: “My husband and I, having gone through IVF, had a tough time when my little boy was born 12 weeks early. I was in hospital for six weeks before I gave birth – with two rare conditions. He was born weighing 2lbs 11oz, he was tiny. They told us to prepare for the worst, but I feel someone was looking over us.

“The staff were amazing, the care was second-to-none. We owe Hendrix’s life to them.

They are very special. We go back and visit them at Christmas, with gifts. Hendrix attends Fairy Godmother childcare, which is fantastic and I wanted to help raise money for resources.”

Samantha, of North Shore, set up her business www.lovefaithhope.uk at the end of February. The online ladies clothing boutique caters for sizes six to 16.

She said: “Ever since I was 18, and I worked in the fashion industry, in a local shop, I’ve had a passion and love for fashion.

I’ve worked as a beautician and an accountant, but never felt I was doing what I was passionate about.

“I decided to give up my full-time job and become a stay-at-home mum.

“I had wanted to set up an online boutique for a while and it felt like the right time. The name love faith hope came from going through having Hendrix and our experiences.

We pride ourselves in selling quality at affordable prices. All the pieces are loved by all ages.”

- Fashion show tickets cost £5 from www.lovefaithhope.uk

- Follow @lovefaithhopeboutique