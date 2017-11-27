Blackpool care company neglect review now underway

A full review is now underway following the death of a vulnerable pensioner who died after suffering burns when he was left overnight in a chair next to his fire.

READ MORE: Inquiry call after death of D-Day hero

READ MORE: Concerns over Blackpool care company following death of D-Day hero

D-Day veteran Dennis Oldland, 94, had been visited by a carer from Safehands Ltd, a firm contracted by Blackpool Council to provide care.

He died in hospital but his burn injuries were deemed partially responsible.

Coun Graham Cain, cabinet member with responsibility for adult safeguarding on Blackpool Council, told a full meeting of the council a full independent review was being undertaken.

He said: “We don’t want any more of these incidents.”

Coun Maxine Callow, who has previously pressed for a full inquiry into the incident which happened in November 2016, said she had since spoken to Mr Oldland’s son.

He told her that on one occasion he visited his father, the carer had written down that he had been given some tea and toast.

Coun Callow said: “He felt the kettle and it was stone cold and there was no sign toast had been made.

“This was another example of neglect.

“We have got very many vulnerable people out there that are being cared for in their homes and one day it might be us.

“We have to get this sorted out.I know there are only one or two bad carers but the heartbreak this has caused to the family is unimaginable.”

Blackpool and Fylde coroner Alan Wilson has also called for Safehands Care Ltd to respond to his concerns following an inquest into Mr Oldland’s death.

Sad verdict

An inquest heard Mr Oldland’s carer only stayed seven-and-a-half minutes, instead of the recommended 25 minutes at least, when she visited him.

He was left partially clothed next to the fire, and remained in the chair overnight and is thought to have suffered a mini stroke.

He died in hospital in November 2016 10 days after the incident.

Following the inquest, Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson recorded a narrative verdict, and said the carer’s visit was “inadequate” but fell short of neglect.