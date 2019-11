Blackpool firefighters were called to a rubbish fire at the rear of a house.

Officers attended Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park, at around 4.30pm on Friday.

The fire involved a quantity of rubbish at the rear of a domestic property.

The fire involved garden waste approximately 3m by 2m and was quickly extinguished using a hose reel.

Fire crews from Blackpool attended and were there for approximately 20 minutes.