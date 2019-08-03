Blackpool girl, four, seriously hurt after being hit by car in Kirkham

A young girl from Blackpool suffered a "serious" leg injury after she was hit by a car in Kirkham.

Detectives are appealing for CCTV footage as they investigated the incident, which happened on South View at around 10.25am on Saturday (Auguest 3).

Officers said they were called to reports of a "collision" involving the girl, four, and a BMW 1 series car.

She suffered a significant leg injury and was taken to Alder Hey Hospital where she was receiving treatment on Saturday evening.

Sgt Craig Booth of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Division, said: “Our thoughts are with the little girl and her family at this time.

“If you live in the area and have any CCTV that could be useful, or if you witnessed the collision and haven’t already spoken to us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 596 of August 3.