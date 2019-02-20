Blackpool man charged with attempted robbery after taxi driver 'dragged out of car and attacked' near Kirkham

A Blackpool man has been charged with attempted robbery after a taxi driver was allegedly attacked near Kirkham.

A police spokesman said: "Around 1.10am on December 22, a taxi driver stopped outside an address on Treales Road, close to the Derby Arms Pub, in Treales. A female passenger left the vehicle and went inside a nearby property.

A man then appeared, opening the car door and demanding the taxi driver got out of the vehicle. The man dragged the driver out of the car and attacked him, before attempting to drive away. The offender, who could not start the car, then made off from the scene on foot."

Ryan Gorman, 29, of Kincraig Place, Blackpool, was arrested yesterday and has been charged in connection with the crime. He will appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court today.