Blackpool man feels at home in the glam rock decade

A Blackpool man is turning back the clocks for 2018 and inviting like minds to step back into the 70s .

Kevin Baskin, of St Heliers Road, has turned his home into a shrine to the glam rock decade complete with its notorious beige and orange colour scheme, abstract patterns and boxy cathode ray televisions.

Kevin Baskin has transformed his home to a 60s and 70s theme

And Kevin is hoping his homage to 70s kitch will launch a new social interest group and maybe even get to appear on the silver screen.

Kevin said: “I had to search online for authentic wallpaper as you obviously can’t get it in the shops any more and to pick up furniture and decorations from the 70s.

“I have got an eight track cartridge player and a radiogram.

“In the back room I have a record player dating from 1967 where you can stack five or six records and play them one after the other, and one of those classic 1973 sunburst clocks.

Kevin Baskin has transformed his home to a 60s and 70s theme

“I also have a retro coffee maker which makes fantastic coffee and some old Teasmaids plus the crockery from the era.

“I have also got one of those motion lamps with the water falls.”

Anyone visiting the hotel worker’s home can immerse themselves in the era by sitting on the period sofa and chairs and read the current magazines – Look In and the first ever Star Wars Weekly from 1978. There are even some Co-op stamps savings books

“It is all totally authentic , original things that would be typically seen in a 1970s home. People who have come in have said it is like going back to their nan’s house or like being in a time slip.

Kevin Baskin has transformed his home to a 60s and 70s theme

“I have a two bar electric heater and pictures on the walls from the time.

“I have the classic Wise Old Elephant image and the White Horses pictures.

“I want it to feel like you have left the 21st Century behind!

“I am sure I am not the only one interested in retro design and I would like to contact others so I have formed the Blackpool Retro Appreciation Society.

Kevin Baskin has transformed his home to a 60s and 70s theme

“The idea is that people can swap ideas and information, put together a directory of items to collect and can buy and sell items.

It is also a friendship group too and will hold regular meetings, perhaps at members retro homes to show off their collections.

“Retro can mean from the 50s, 60s and 70s with the 80s at a push.

“It is open to anyone of any age with an interest in retro furnishings."

Kevin, 47, said his interest started after his nan died and he ended up with a handful of things from her home.

“I collected a couple more things and then the next thing I knew I was buying curtains!

Kevin Baskin has transformed his home to a 60s and 70s theme

“The house is still a work in progress and the down stairs is 90 per cent done.

“I am hoping to get in touch with film makers to use the house as a period 1970s home. Or it could make a fantastic 1970s themed B&B for those people who just want to escape from the cares of the the 21st Century.”

Kevin Baskin has transformed his home to a 60s and 70s theme