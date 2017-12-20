Choirs from right across Blackpool teamed up to treat a packed Tower Ballroom to a festive treat.

More than 1,000 musicians took part in Blackpool Music Service’s 15th annual Christmas festival.

The choirs performed in front of a capacity audience at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Photos: Tom Cheetham, Hartshead Productions

The capacity audience, which included resort mayor Coun Ian Coleman, enjoyed performances by choirs from almost every school in Blackpool.

Music advisor Andrew White praised ‘outstanding’ performances from Aspire Choir, South Shore Choir and BMS Choir.

He added: “The audience fully appreciated fabulous new arrangements of popular Christmas songs and exciting new Christmas movie music performed by the Youth Concert Band, BASSO and a 150-strong combined schools orchestra.

“A new guitar ensemble received a wonderful welcome as did the BMS Brass Band who also accompanied audience Christmas aerobics.”

Popular tunes performed on the night included Shine Away by Roger Parsley, Fairytale of New York, All I Want for Christmas is You and a grand finale including all choristers and instruments performing ‘I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day’.