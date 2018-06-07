Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP welcomes moves to curb funeral poverty

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has welcomed two new reviews into the cost of funerals.

Mr Maynard has campaigned to reduce the financial burden on grieving families and is concerned by the rising level of ‘funeral poverty’.

This week the Competition and Markets Authority announced a market study into the funerals sector. At the same time the Treasury is consulting on the pre-pay funerals market.

Mr Maynard said: “The rising cost of funerals is a worry for many families.

“We have reached a point where the funding available through mechanisms such as the Social Funeral Fund only covers the most basic costs, placing additional financial burdens on people when they are least prepared or able to cope.

Everybody deserves to say a fitting farewell to a loved one and I hope the reviews announced this week will help deliver a market which works better for people at a time of grief.

“I am glad there is finally a recognition that action needs to be taken and I look forward to seeing what recommendations are brought forward.”

Mr Maynard secured a debate on funeral poverty in Parliament in 2015 and has made clear the need for an investigation into the impact of rising costs.

The CMA review will examine whether the information provided by funeral directors on prices and services is clear enough for people to be able to choose the best option.

It will also look at how prices have changed over time and the factors that affect them and the rising level of cremation fees.